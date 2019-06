Uruguay presenta su candidatura con goleada

LUIS ACOSTA / AFP/Getty Images

Players of Uruguay acknowledge the crowd after defeating Ecuador 4-0 in a Copa America football tournament group match at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on June 16, 2019. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Players of Uruguay acknowledge the crowd after defeating Ecuador 4-0 in a Copa America football tournament group match at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on June 16, 2019. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (LUIS ACOSTA / AFP/Getty Images)