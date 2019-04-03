Deportes Futbol

VIDEO: Le dan Tigres tres tiros al Santos

Los Tigres dieron un gran paso a la Final de la Concachampions, al golear 3-0 al Santos en el Estadio Universitario, en la ida de las Semifinales.

Un doblete de Enner Valencia y un gol de Eduardo Vargas le dieron forma al triunfo de un equipo felino que se repuso así de una goleada en contra a manos del América el sábado pasado en la Liga.

Apenas al minuto 9, Eduardo Vargas aprovechó un rebote para vencer a Jonathan Orozco, en una jugada donde la visita pedía fuera de lugar.

Después llegó el show de Valencia, al aprovechar precisos centros de Chaka Rodríguez y Luis Quiñones, poniendo el 3-0 para irse al medio tiempo.

En la parte complementaria la ventaja ya no aumentó, entre las fallas auriazules y un par de buenas intervenciones de Jonathan Orozco.

Nahuel Guzmán también lució al salvar a Tigres de ver reducida su ventaja, sobretodo en un peligroso disparo de Deiner Quiñones.

Copyright © 2019, Hoy Los Angeles
58°