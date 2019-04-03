VIDEO: Le dan Tigres tres tiros al Santos

Los Tigres dieron un gran paso a la Final de la Concachampions, al golear 3-0 al Santos en el Estadio Universitario, en la ida de las Semifinales.

Un doblete de Enner Valencia y un gol de Eduardo Vargas le dieron forma al triunfo de un equipo felino que se repuso así de una goleada en contra a manos del América el sábado pasado en la Liga.

¡Gol de #Tigres! ¡Gol de Edu Vargas!



The home side take an early 1-0 lead in #CCL Semifinal first leg! Great ball over the top beat the high line from Santos, Orozco made the first save on Quiñones, but Vargas finished the rebound.#TIGvSAN #SCCL2019 #Concachampions pic.twitter.com/r3x6dcSUjf — Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) April 4, 2019

Apenas al minuto 9, Eduardo Vargas aprovechó un rebote para vencer a Jonathan Orozco, en una jugada donde la visita pedía fuera de lugar.

#SantosLaguna very upset about #Tigres opening goal, because it looked like both Quiñones and Vargas were offside on the initial ball over the top. It's an #MLS referee crew tonight, but they don't have #VAR to rely on in #CCL like they do in MLS......#TIGvSAN #SCCL2019 pic.twitter.com/WVX4hEYVoC — Joga Bonito (@Jasoninho10) April 4, 2019

Después llegó el show de Valencia, al aprovechar precisos centros de Chaka Rodríguez y Luis Quiñones, poniendo el 3-0 para irse al medio tiempo.

En la parte complementaria la ventaja ya no aumentó, entre las fallas auriazules y un par de buenas intervenciones de Jonathan Orozco.

Nahuel Guzmán también lució al salvar a Tigres de ver reducida su ventaja, sobretodo en un peligroso disparo de Deiner Quiñones.