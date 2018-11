River Plate vs. Boca Juniors se suspende tras agresiones, desorden y falta de sentido común

ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP/Getty Images

Supporters of River Plate cheer at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, on November 24, 2018 while authorities decide if the second leg match of the all-Argentine Copa final between River and Boca Juniors is played after an attack on the Boca Juniors team bus by River Plate fans. - The attack left Boca players coughing and teary eyed amid the glass of smashed windows ahead of the Argentine giants' "superclasico" Copa Libertadores final. (Photo by Alejandro PAGNI / AFP)ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **