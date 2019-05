Liga MX será de 19 equipos, un torneo de Copa y otros ajustes en el futbol mexicano

Azael Rodriguez / Getty Images

MONTERREY, MEXICO - MAY 13: Players of Tigres UANL femenil celebrate after winni the final second leg match between Monterrey and Tigres UANL as part of the Torneo Clausura 2019 Liga MX Femenil at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on May 13, 2019 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

MONTERREY, MEXICO - MAY 13: Players of Tigres UANL femenil celebrate after winni the final second leg match between Monterrey and Tigres UANL as part of the Torneo Clausura 2019 Liga MX Femenil at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on May 13, 2019 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Azael Rodriguez / Getty Images)