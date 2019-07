LA Galaxy remodelará sección de tribunas ‘a lo LAFC’

View this post on Instagram

Well would you look at that, its GAMEDAY! At 7:00 P.M ET, The Lions will play and hope to gain another 3 points at home. Orlando come off a strong 5-1 win over Cincinnati while the Galaxy lost to Colorado 1-0. Who will rise to the occasion and score first for Orlando? Thoughts? - #orlandocity #orlando #bringthenoise #faceofcity #mls #mlssoccer #gameday #orlvla #vamosorlando #US #usmnt #ussoccer