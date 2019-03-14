Deportes Futbol

Equipo de David Beckham ya tiene sede y año para su debut en MLS

Después de varios años de retraso, el Inter Miami CF de David Beckham anunció su intención de comenzar a competir en la temporada 2020 en Fort Lauderdale durante una visita del exjugador inglés y el copropietario Jorge Más.

Inter Miami se ha comprometido a financiar la construcción de un complejo deportivo que incluye un estadio para 18,000 aficionados.

Actualmente, el lugar se ve así:

La construcción también incluye un parque público y canchas de futbol para la comunidad. Se espera que este complejo también sea sede de otros eventos, como conciertos, asambleas, y torneos deportivos.

