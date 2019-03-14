Equipo de David Beckham ya tiene sede y año para su debut en MLS

Después de varios años de retraso, el Inter Miami CF de David Beckham anunció su intención de comenzar a competir en la temporada 2020 en Fort Lauderdale durante una visita del exjugador inglés y el copropietario Jorge Más.

Inter Miami se ha comprometido a financiar la construcción de un complejo deportivo que incluye un estadio para 18,000 aficionados.

Actualmente, el lugar se ve así:

You know Miami is a complicated place to get anything done when this is the best Inter Miami can do almost 2,000 days after the announcement that they would be joining MLS. pic.twitter.com/2lhOes7mzC

La construcción también incluye un parque público y canchas de futbol para la comunidad. Se espera que este complejo también sea sede de otros eventos, como conciertos, asambleas, y torneos deportivos.

Here are the initial renderings for what Inter Miami want Lockhart Stadium to look like.



I love the idea of renovating it all and making it a place for a USL club, academy, etc., but getting Lockhart to this point by next February seems improbable. Hope they can pull it off. pic.twitter.com/lIAqzT4uqq