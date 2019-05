La plantilla del Oporto visita a Casillas en el hospital

Luis Vieira / AP

Iker Casillas holds the ball during their Champions League quarterfinals, 2nd leg, soccer match against Liverpool at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal. Veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas has had a heart attack but is out of danger, Porto said Wednesday, May 1. The Portuguese club said Casillas fell ill during a practice session and remains hospitalized, but the “heart condition has been resolved.” (AP Photo/Luis Vieira, file)