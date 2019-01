EN FOTOS: Chivas hizo estallar nuevamente el Estadio Akron

ULISES RUIZ / AFP/Getty Images

Alexis Vega (R) of Guadalajara vies for the ball with Ignacio Rivero (L) of Tijuana during their Mexican Clausura 2019 tournament football match at Akron stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, Mexico on January 5, 2019. (Photo by Ulises Ruiz / AFP)ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **