EN FOTOS: Barcelona queda a un paso de ser campeón tras victoria ante Alavés

ANDER GILLENEA / AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona's players celebrate their second goal during the Spanish league football match between Deportivo Alaves and FC Barcelona at the Mendizorroza stadium in Vitoria on April 23, 2019. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **