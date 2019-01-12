Deportes Futbol

EN FOTOS: Pumas cae en Aguascalientes

Los Pumas cayeron 2-1 el sábado por la noche ante el Necaxa en Aguascalientes y se estancó con 1 punto después de dos jornadas. Fue la primera presentación de los Rayos en el torneo pues el encuentro en la fecha uno ante el América está postergado.

