EN FOTOS: Amarra el City título tras goleada

Jon Super / AP

Manchester City supporters gather as they await the arrival of the team to celebrate at the team's Etihad Stadium the day they won the English Premier League title, in Manchester, England, Sunday May 12, 2019. Manchester City retained the Premier League trophy after coming from behind to beat Brighton 4-1 and see off Liverpool's relentless challenge on the final day of the season on Sunday. The quality and intensity of the title race was emphasized by City requiring a 14th successive league victory to finish a point above a Liverpool side chasing a first championship crown in 29 years as the top two finished with a record 195 points combined.(AP Photo/Jon Super)