EN FOTOS: Dejan Lyon y Barsa todo para la vuelta

FRANCK FIFE / AFP/Getty Images

(From L) Lyon's French defender Ferland Mendy, Lyon's French defender Leo Dubois, Lyon's Belgian defender Jason Denayer, Lyon's French midfielder Lucas Tousart and Lyon's Brazilian defender Marcelo greet each other at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Lyon (OL) and FC Barcelona on February 19, 2019, at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **