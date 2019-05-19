EN FOTOS: Ronaldo y Juventus saborean el título en Turín

MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP/Getty Images
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo holds the Italian Champion's trophy next to his wife Georgina at the end of the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Atalanta on May 19, 2019 at the Allianz stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **
SEE MORE GALLERIES
ISABELLA BONOTTO / AFP/Getty Images
Juventus' French midfielder Blaise Matuidi kisses the Italian Champion's trophy at the end of the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Atalanta on May 19, 2019 at the Allianz stadium in Turin. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Cristiano Ronaldo y la Juventus celebraron el campeonato de Italia al final de la Serie A de ese país cuando la Juventus enfrentó al Atalanta, duelo que terminó empatado 1-1 este domingo en Allianz Stadium de Turín.
Copyright
© 2019,
Hoy Los Angeles
, una publicación de Los Angeles Times Media Group