Deportes Futbol

EN FOTOS: Ronaldo y Juventus saborean el título en Turín

Cristiano Ronaldo y la Juventus celebraron el campeonato de Italia al final de la Serie A de ese país cuando la Juventus enfrentó al Atalanta, duelo que terminó empatado 1-1 este domingo en Allianz Stadium de Turín.

Copyright © 2019, Hoy Los Angeles, una publicación de Los Angeles Times Media Group
57°