JASON SZENES / EFE

JSX32. New York (United States), 18/06/2016.- A Peruian fan is seen during the Colombia vs Peru match during the COPA America Centenario USA 2016 Cup quarterfinals at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, 17 June 2016. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES ** Usable by HOY and SD Only **