EN FOTOS: El Barcelona gana sin convencer

PAU BARRENA / AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (R) jumps for the ball in front of Real Valladolid's Spanish goalkeeper Jordi Masip during the Spanish League football match between Barcelona and Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 16, 2019. (Photo by Pau Barrena / AFP)PAU BARRENA/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **