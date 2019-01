EN FOTOS: El Barça remonta y ahora espera veredicto

JOSEP LAGO / AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele (R) scores a goal during the Spain's Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match between FC Barcelona and Levante UD, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 17, 2019. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **