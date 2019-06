11 ‘cracks’ sudamericanos retirados que no ganaron la Copa América

– / AFP

Picture dated 08 May 1960 shows Brazilian soccer star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, during a match Brazil vs Sweden. The national olympic committees named Pele (soccer), Muhammad Ali (boxing), Carl Lewis (athletics), Michael Jordan (basketball) and Mark Spitz(swimming) the five sportsmen of the century it was reported in a International Olympic Committee statement 17 December 1999.