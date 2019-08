Gerardo Martino reitera: a México le queda camino por recorrer

Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino speaks during a press conference before a training session at Soldier Field on July 6, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois, a day before the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup final between Mexico and United States. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

(KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)