Algunos observadores creen que Saúl Álvarez ha alcanzado el mejor momento de su Carrera

JOHN GURZINSKI / AFP/Getty Images

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 05, 2017 Boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez poses on the scales during his weigh-in with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Saul "Canelo" Alvarez bids to extend his dominance of the middleweight division here May 4, 2019, when he takes on Daniel Jacobs in an eagerly anticipated unification bout. Mexican icon Alvarez is putting his World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council titles on the line when he faces Jacobs at the T-Mobile Arena aiming to claim the American's International Boxing Federation belt.