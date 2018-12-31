Las redes ridiculizan a Mayweather Jr. por su pelea de exhibición ante Tenshin Nasukawa

Después del circo de que la pelea se haría y luego de que no, para finalmente llevarse a cabo el combate de exhibición en Japón, Floyd Mayweather Jr. enfrentó a la sensación de kickboxing Tenshin Nasukawa. La pelea fue vista como una burla por todo lo que aconteció alrededor de la pelea en el que no hubo jueces ni contó para los récords personales de los peleadores.

¿El ganador? Pues aunque Mayweather venció sin problemas al japonés de 20 años, realmente el único ganador fue el estadounidense tras llevarse una bolsa de $9 millones en menos de dos minutos que duró el enfrentamiento.

Tras la pelea, las redes no perdonaron al “circo” de Mayweather.

Pobre =(

@FloydMayweather why u made that man cry...? pic.twitter.com/y9Q1xBqgJh — MI BLOODCLAAT PARO (@Kask_Kreem) December 31, 2018

Imágenes de la pelea ya están disponibles.

Actual footage of the tenshin mayweather fight....#RIZIN14 pic.twitter.com/Zy1ugyrmV2 — Guy Shook (@GuyShook79) December 31, 2018

Esto se dijeron… según la interpretación de los aficionados.

It was at this point that Mayweather asked:



"Bro you sure you wanna do this?"



But it was too late pic.twitter.com/wriv1ekaZm — King Martin (@King_ofHearts69) December 31, 2018

Fue una pelea desigual.

The Mayweather/Tenshin fight is the funniest thing I've seen pic.twitter.com/v0PTSBK6as — Ffs OMG Vids (@Ffs_OMG) December 31, 2018

Fue una victoria MUY clara.

Nuevo año, nuevo yo.

Asian dude = 2018 me

Mayweather = 2019 me

#HappyNewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/BuKyQmz6v0 — ‘K’ as in “Knights” (@KevBalls) December 31, 2018

¿Mayweather vs. Ronda Rousey? Todo es posible…

¿Harías lo mismo después de gana $9 millones en 139 segundos?

@FloydMayweather leaving the fight after making $9 mil in 139 seconds pic.twitter.com/dsxlBmKFRA — Kevin Garnett (@KevnSkiiiwalker) December 31, 2018

La pelea trajo algunos recuerdos.

Mayweather v Tenshin had nothing on this classic.. pic.twitter.com/YUmDPnd8wF — Shay Bottomley - Maidenhead (@ShayBottomley) December 31, 2018

Si no pudiste ver la pelea, tranquilo aquí te la presentamos.

#RIZIN

If anyone missed the floyd mayweather and tenshin nasukawa fight in japan this is what happened pic.twitter.com/LNvxSrxvGy — UltraInstinct (@shanuddin8888) December 31, 2018

Sin sentimientos.

"It was supposed to be an exhibition."



Floyd Mayweather: pic.twitter.com/JyS1WjKlIs — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 31, 2018

Algunos se preguntan por qué tardó Mayweather para llegar a la pelea.

Floyd Mayweather is reportedly still yet to show up at #RIZIN14 He was meant to be there a few hours ago



Maybe kicks were made legal pic.twitter.com/Ck7H7bYthf — The MMA Bible (@TheMMABible) December 31, 2018

