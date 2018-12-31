Deportes Boxeo

Las redes ridiculizan a Mayweather Jr. por su pelea de exhibición ante Tenshin Nasukawa

Después del circo de que la pelea se haría y luego de que no, para finalmente llevarse a cabo el combate de exhibición en Japón, Floyd Mayweather Jr. enfrentó a la sensación de kickboxing Tenshin Nasukawa. La pelea fue vista como una burla por todo lo que aconteció alrededor de la pelea en el que no hubo jueces ni contó para los récords personales de los peleadores.

¿El ganador? Pues aunque Mayweather venció sin problemas al japonés de 20 años, realmente el único ganador fue el estadounidense tras llevarse una bolsa de $9 millones en menos de dos minutos que duró el enfrentamiento.

Tras la pelea, las redes no perdonaron al “circo” de Mayweather.

Pobre =(

Imágenes de la pelea ya están disponibles.

Esto se dijeron… según la interpretación de los aficionados.

Fue una pelea desigual.

Fue una victoria MUY clara.

Nuevo año, nuevo yo.

¿Mayweather vs. Ronda Rousey? Todo es posible…

¿Harías lo mismo después de gana $9 millones en 139 segundos?

La pelea trajo algunos recuerdos.

Si no pudiste ver la pelea, tranquilo aquí te la presentamos.

Sin sentimientos.

Algunos se preguntan por qué tardó Mayweather para llegar a la pelea.

