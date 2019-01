Bob Levey / Getty Images

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 26: Jaime Munguia celebrates his victory over Takeshi Inoue for the WBO Junior Middleweight championship at Toyota Center on January 26, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)