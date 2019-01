Damian Dovarganes / AP

Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner talks to the media at the Ten Goossen boxing gym In Van Nyus, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Broner will challenge Manny Pacquiao, WBA Welterweight World Champion for his World Boxing Association welterweight title next Jan. 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)