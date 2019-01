Sarah Stier / Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 18: Eva Voraberger of Austria reacts after being knocked out by Amanda Serrano of the United States during their WBO women's junior bantamweight title fight at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on January 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **