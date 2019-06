EN VIVO: Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin regresa al ring nueve meses después ante Steve Rolls

Lionel Cironneau / AP

FILE - In this March 30, 2013 file photo, Gennady Golovkin, of Kazakhstan, reacts after defeating Nobuhiro Ishida, of Japan, in their WBA middleweight title fight in Monaco. The WBA middleweight champion aims to fight five times in 2013, which turns his life into a cycle of monotonous training punctuated by electric ring performances. His slight breaks from the grind are measured in days, not months _ and it's hardly enough time for a personal life, let alone parenthood.