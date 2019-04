Canelo Álvarez y Daniel Jacobs comparten progreso en la báscula previo a su pelea del Cinco de Mayo

Anthony Vazquez / AP

WBC and WBA middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs), left, and IBF middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs), right, pose with their title belts during a pre-fight press conference in Mexico City, Friday March 1, 2019. Alvarez and Jacobs meet in a 12-round unification bout in Las Vegas, on Saturday May, 4, 2019.