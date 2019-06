Así fue el día que AMLO recibió al campeón del mundo Andy Ruiz

HO / AFP/Getty Images

Handout picture released by the Mexican Presidency showing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L) posing with new heavyweight champion Mexican Andy Ruiz at the National Palace in Mexico City, on June 11, 2019. - Ruiz became the first Mexican heavyweight champion after upending Britain's Anthony Joshua in an historic heavyweight title upset at the fabled Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1 -- and turned boxing's glamour division upside down. (Photo by HO / PRESIDENCIA DE MEXICO / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / MEXICO'S PRESIDENCY / HO" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTSHO/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Handout picture released by the Mexican Presidency showing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L) posing with new heavyweight champion Mexican Andy Ruiz at the National Palace in Mexico City, on June 11, 2019. - Ruiz became the first Mexican heavyweight champion after upending Britain's Anthony Joshua in an historic heavyweight title upset at the fabled Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 1 -- and turned boxing's glamour division upside down. (Photo by HO / PRESIDENCIA DE MEXICO / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / MEXICO'S PRESIDENCY / HO" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTSHO/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (HO / AFP/Getty Images)