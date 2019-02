AIBA aprueba uso de vestimenta religiosa para boxeadoras

Vivienne Balla / AP

In this undated image provided by Nike, figure skater Zahra Lari model wears Nike's new hijab for Muslim female athletes. The pull-on hijab is made of light, stretchy fabric that includes tiny holes for breathability and an elongated back so it will not come untucked. It will come in three colors: black, vast grey and obsidian. Beaverton-based Nike says the hijab will be available for sale next year.