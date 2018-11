Ryu, de Dodgers, único pelotero que acepta oferta calificada

Mark J. Terrill / AP

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of Game 1 of a baseball National League Division Series in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu was the only player to accept among the seven given $17.9 million qualifying offers by their former teams on Nov. 2. Ryu accepted the offer before the Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 deadline and is considered a signed player. He is just the sixth to accept among the 80 qualifying offers made since the process began in 2012.