París no quiere béisbol en las Olimpiadas pero sí esto...

LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP/Getty Images

Sofiane, or B-boy Soso, from Melting Force dance crew poses in front of the Eiffel Tower on Bir-Hakeim bridge in Paris. - Breakdancing, surfing, climbing and skateboarding : the Olympic Games Organizing Committee (COJO) for Paris-2024 will unveil on February 21, 2019 a list of "guest sports" for the Paris-2024, which still needs to be validated by the International Olympic Committee (CIO), it was announced on February 20.