Nicolás Maduro dice que EEUU dio mandato para robar Serie del Caribe a Venezuela

MARCELO GARCIA / AFP/Getty Images

Handout picture released by the Venezuelan presidency showing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) listening to Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino during military exercises at Fort Paramacay in Naguanagua, Carabobo State, Venezuela, on January 27, 2019. - Maduro on Sunday rejected a European ultimatum that he call elections as opposition rival Juan Guaido stepped up appeals to the military to turn against the leftist government.