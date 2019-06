Los Lakers son favoritos al título de la NBA con la adquisición de Anthony Davis

Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for star Anthony Davis on June 15, 2019. LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: LeBron James #23 and Anthony Davis #23 of Team LeBron celebrate after winning the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.