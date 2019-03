Lakers exploró la posibilidad de regresar al Forum, según una serie de correos electrónicos

Damian Dovarganes / AP

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2014 file photo, preparations continue ahead of the reopening of the refurbished Forum in Inglewood, Calif. After a visit to New York last year, the MTV Video Music Awards announced Wednesday, April 23, 2014, that the show is returning to the West Coast on Sunday, Aug. 24, to become the first major awards ceremony broadcast from the storied concert venue.