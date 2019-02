Maestra acusa a exjugador de la NBA de haberla manoseado

David Goldman / AP

Miami Heat's Mike Bibby yells to an official in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Atlanta. Police are investigating sexual abuse and harassment accusations made against the former University of Arizona and NBA player, according to officials in the school district where he now works as a high school coach. The Paradise Valley Unified School District issued a statement saying it was notified on Feb. 14, 2019 of the police investigation into claims against Bibby, now the head basketball coach at Shadow Mountain High School.