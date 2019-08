Kuznetsova sorprende a Barty y llega a la final

MASON, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia returns a shot to Ashleigh Barty of Australia during Day 8 of the Western and Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 17, 2019 in Mason, Ohio. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)