Yanquis homenajean a Mariano Rivera antes de partido

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: 2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and former New York Yankee Mariano Rivera throws the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Yankees and the Cleveland Indians at Yankee Stadium on August 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

(Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)