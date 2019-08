Cubana Sierra gana oro en ruta 8 años después del primero

From L to R Trinidad and Tobago’s Teniel Campbell, Cuba’s Arlenis Sierra and Mexico’s Ariadna Gutierrez stand at the podium after winning the silver, gold and bronze medals respectively in the Cycling Road Race Women’s Finals at the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 10, 2019. (Photo by LUKA GONZALES / AFP)LUKA GONZALES/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

