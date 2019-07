Habrá restricción de autos en Lima durante los Juegos Panamericanos

View of the national stadium -which will house the inauguration of the Lima-2019 Pan-American Games on July 26- in Lima on July 17, 2019. - Over 600 Peruvian athletes are expected to participate in the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, which will take place from July 26 to August 11. (Photo by Cris BOURONCLE / AFP)CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

(CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images)