Rey Del Rio / Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 08: Henry Cejudo celebrates his victory over Marlon Moraes of Brazil in their bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 238 event at United Center on June 8, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **