Nissan despliega todo su arsenal de la guerra de las galaxias en el auto show de los Ángeles

Today at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Nissan's Jeremy Tucker revealed the seventh and largest customized Star Wars-inspired vehicle - the 2018 Nissan TITAN AT-M6. The truck features a massive megacaliber cannon affixed to its back and a custom body wrap reminiscent of the massive First Order walker seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The truck will be on display in the Nissan booth at the Los Angeles Auto Show Dec. 1-10.

