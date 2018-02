El auto show de Chicago abre el fin de semana con nuevos modelos y varias sorpresas

Nissan / Nissan

The Nissan Armada Snow Patrol takes Nissan's flagship SUV to new heights – literally. With its three-inch suspension lift, extreme off-road tires, massive front bumper, light bar and roof rack, the one-off Snow Patrol project takes Armada out of the carpool line and onto snow covered mountains – returning Armada to its roots as an adventure-ready off-roader. (Nissan / Nissan)