La Patrulla Fronteriza reporta el mayor decomiso de pastillas de fentanilo

Courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California

Customs and Border Protection officers discovered 11,490 fentanyl pills and other drugs hidden inside a vehicle Wednesday at the San Ysidro port of entry. It is believed to be the largest seizure of fentanyl pills ever at a port along the U.S.-Mexico border.

