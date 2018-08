Estrella de YouTube mata a una niña y a su mamá en San Diego (Video)

Photo courtesy of LeRoy Phillips Jr.

Undated photo of Aileen Pizarro and her daughter Aryana Pizarro. They were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 805 Wednesday. Photo courtesy of LeRoy Phillips Jr.

Undated photo of Aileen Pizarro and her daughter Aryana Pizarro. They were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 805 Wednesday. Photo courtesy of LeRoy Phillips Jr. (Photo courtesy of LeRoy Phillips Jr.)