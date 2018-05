Demandan a Albertsons por violar derechos de empleados hispanos

San Diego Union-Tribune - file

Albertsons grocery stores violated the rights of Hispanic employees in San Diego with a policy forbidding workers to speak Spanish around non-Spanish speakers — even when conversing with each other during breaks or helping Spanish-speaking customers, according to a new lawsuit.

