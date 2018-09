FOTOS: Martin Luther King III critica a la administración Trump por separar familias en la frontera

John Gibbins / San Diego Union-Tribune

Martin Luther King III, striped tie, his wife Arndrea Waters King, in orange dress, and their daughter Yolanda Renee King, between them, led a group of people from the beach to Border Field State Park where King gave a speech, to commemorate the 55th anniversary of his father's "I Have a Dream" speech 55 years ago. He spoke out strongly denounced the dehumanizing treatment of immigrants and their families along the border region. PHOTO/JOHN GIBBINS Staff photographer, San Diego Union-Tribune. ©2018