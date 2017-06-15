Murió Adam West y Los Ángeles lo despide con la 'batiseñal' desde el ayuntamiento

El actor estadounidense Adam West, conocido por su papel de "Batman" en la serie de los años 1960, murió de leucemia la semana pasada en Los Ángeles, tenía 88 años de edad; pero este jueves, el ayuntamiento de la ciudad le hace honor y lo despide con su “batiseñal” desde el ayuntamiento.
El evento fue guiado por Eric Garcetti, alcalde de la ciudad, pero para ello invitó a todos los angelinos a vestirse como “Batman” o cualquier personaje de la serie, y recordar a West por haber entretenido a varias generaciones desde los años 60’s.
Su éxito como "Batman" dificultó a West poder conseguir otros papeles, ya que quedó para siempre asociado a su popular personaje.
-Desde L.A., hasta siempre Adam West
RIP Adam West @therealadamwest #BrightKnight #AdamWestTribute pic.twitter.com/UI2AAvdd11— Shinobihort (@Shinobihort) June 16, 2017
En video
A continuación les presentamos algunas imágenes de las redes sociales de cómo se vivió el evento.
-Llega 'Batman' a L.A.
Mayor Eric Garcetti will lead a tribute to #AdamWest TONITE 9pm @ #LA City Hall #DTLA B4 lighting the Bat Signal. #BrightKnight pic.twitter.com/dyl5fLcdYL— LA Events Now! (@LAeventsnow) June 15, 2017
-Otra vez juntos
@RalphGarman @ThatKevinSmith Two legends finally unite. #TheWorldsFinest #BrightKnight Thanks for sharing your touching friendship with us. pic.twitter.com/Tao4oPrxxL— Nicholas Dye (@NicholasDye) June 13, 2017
-Toda una generación lo recuerda
These things are just getting ....— Epic Geekdom (@EpicGeekdom) June 12, 2017
#batman #adamwest #RIP #comicbooks #geek #nerd #meme #darkKnight #BrightKnight #funfacts #AdamWE pic.twitter.com/RQ7cMr1U56
-Quién no recuerda esta imagen
The L.A. sky will be lit up by the Bat-Signal tonight in honour of Adam West #BrightKnight https://t.co/Iut4kCqytT pic.twitter.com/PDcFvmnpBh— 570 NEWS - Kitchener (@570NEWS) June 15, 2017
-No podía faltar el Batimóvil
Preparations are underway to honor the #BrightKnight. Join us at City Hall at 9 p.m. to light the bat-signal. pic.twitter.com/Xv9aXo4tYl— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 16, 2017
-La gente llegó desde temprano
The Batmobile at Los Angeles City Hall. #brightknight #thebrightknight #adamwesttribute #adamwest #dccomics #losangeles #cityoflosangeles #gothamcity #batsignal #adamwest #batman #1966batman #tvsbatman #tvbatman #batman1966 #brucewayne #batmantheanimatedseries #grayghost #thegrayghost #bewarethegrayghost #mayoradamwest #familyguy
-Fueron inseparables
-Para recordar
-'Batman' por siempre
So long #BrightKnight #AdamWest #Batman pic.twitter.com/ECKhOUcoaG—WhereDidMyLambGo? (@SageAna0713) June 11, 2017