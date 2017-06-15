Últimas noticias Local

Murió Adam West y Los Ángeles lo despide con la 'batiseñal' desde el ayuntamiento

El actor estadounidense Adam West, conocido por su papel de "Batman" en la serie de los años 1960, murió de leucemia la semana pasada en Los Ángeles, tenía 88 años de edad; pero este jueves, el ayuntamiento de la ciudad le hace honor y lo despide con su “batiseñal” desde el ayuntamiento.

El evento fue guiado por Eric Garcetti, alcalde de la ciudad, pero para ello invitó a todos los angelinos a vestirse como “Batman” o cualquier personaje de la serie, y recordar a West por haber entretenido a varias generaciones desde los años 60’s.

Su éxito como "Batman" dificultó a West poder conseguir otros papeles, ya que quedó para siempre asociado a su popular personaje.

-Desde L.A., hasta siempre Adam West

En video

They turn on the Bat Signal at the Los Angeles City Hall for #AdamWest #brightknight

A post shared by Remy Minnick (@ravensvoice) on

A continuación les presentamos algunas imágenes de las redes sociales de cómo se vivió el evento.

-Llega 'Batman' a L.A.

-Otra vez juntos

-Toda una generación lo recuerda

-Quién no recuerda esta imagen

-No podía faltar el Batimóvil

-La gente llegó desde temprano

-Fueron inseparables

-Para recordar

-'Batman' por siempre

Copyright © 2017, Hoy Los Angeles
71°