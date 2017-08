Hombre del sur de Pasadena se enfrenta a cadena perpetua por el asesinato de su hijo, de cinco años, después de una visita a Disneyland

Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times

ALHAMBRA CA AUGUST 23, 2017 -- Aramazd Andressian Sr., right, sits with his lawyer, Ambrosio Rodriguez, in an Alhambra courtroom Wednesday August 23, 2017, where he was was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murdering his 5-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland earlier this year. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

ALHAMBRA CA AUGUST 23, 2017 -- Aramazd Andressian Sr., right, sits with his lawyer, Ambrosio Rodriguez, in an Alhambra courtroom Wednesday August 23, 2017, where he was was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murdering his 5-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland earlier this year. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)