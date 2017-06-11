En las redes: risas, comida, ejercicio y mucha diversión significó Ciclavía para miles de personas en L.A.

Inició desde las 9 a.m.
Banderazo inicial
Kicking off the 21st #CicLAvia in Glendale! https://t.co/uWqGjGF0tj— CicLAvia (@CicLAvia) June 11, 2017
Orgullo gay presente
@CicLAvia loves #Pride2017 ! @aaronpaley @Rachdeb pic.twitter.com/mZ5Tauvm1t— Catherine Geanuracos (@geanuracos) June 11, 2017
Con toda la familia
En cuatro ruedas
¿Bailamos?
Get your DanceLAvia on at the @KPFK booth at the Atwater Village hub! Dance party time pic.twitter.com/XGuuXPZI0j— CicLAvia (@CicLAvia) June 11, 2017
Beneficios de la bicicleta
En distancias de hasta 10 Km, quienes usen la bicicleta podrían llegar mucho más rápido que aquellos usuarios de vehículos. @CicLAvia pic.twitter.com/rFtYubv3QS— eduvolucion (@eduvolucion) June 9, 2017
¿Quién necesita la playa?
Bicicletas para todos los gustos
No hay edad para participar en CiclaVía
We are excited to announce that on September 17, at CicLAvia's inaugural fundraiser, we will be presenting Swee Ool with the first ever Spirit of #CicLAvia award! You all know Swee, the skateboarding icon whose smile and magnetic spirit invited us to celebrate our streets. Swee reminds us that play is ageless and that our streets can be our playground. #dtla #playday #mydayinla #wilshireblvd #welovela #skate
