Cómo se vivió en las redes sociales la Marcha de la Resistencia en Los Ángeles

Amor es amor
Dead. #resistmarchla pic.twitter.com/nnwskXriOt— Dan Richter (@BeefInTheTrifle) June 11, 2017
Nos resistimos
Latinos, presentes
Rainbow-colored US and Mexican flags in #resistmarchla in West Hollywood. #lapride2017 #pride2017 pic.twitter.com/hWoBFypPQo— Hailey Branson-Potts (@haileybranson) June 11, 2017
'No estás solo'
U Are Not Alone. #Equality #ResistMarch Has Begun ! #ResistMarchLA #MyDayInLA #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/IGUzjCRpGt— Anthony (@hollywoodblvd1) June 11, 2017
Orgullosos de apoyar a sus amigos LGBTQ
Proud to stand up with my LGBTQ friends at #resistmarchla! ❤️ trumps
Los participantes en la marcha se contaron en decenas de miles
Gatitos LGBTQ
Todos ganaronCopyright © 2017, Hoy Los Angeles