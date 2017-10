Miles se unieron a Estado Islámico junto con sus niños; ahora intentan que los pequeños regresen a casa

Vasiliy Kolotilov / For The Times

Indira Karakayeva is seen waiting for a bus to Dagestan to visit her parents at a bus station in Stavropol. Sept.23. Indira works a ta hospital as a doctor for about a year after graduating from the university. Indira's son Abu-Bakr Amangediev, 4 years old, was taken to Raqqa by her ex-husband and she's trying to get him back ever since.

Indira Karakayeva is seen waiting for a bus to Dagestan to visit her parents at a bus station in Stavropol. Sept.23. Indira works a ta hospital as a doctor for about a year after graduating from the university. Indira's son Abu-Bakr Amangediev, 4 years old, was taken to Raqqa by her ex-husband and she's trying to get him back ever since. (Vasiliy Kolotilov / For The Times)