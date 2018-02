Exposición celebra 5 historias de heroísmo mexicano

Courtesy photo

The Rodriguez brothers operated a business in La Jolla making clay products for about 40 years. The location is now Pottery Canyon Park, a city of San Diego park and a City historic landmark. The brothers' story is part of a new exhibit at the La Jolla Historical Society.

